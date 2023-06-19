By Jennifer Browning
Three students are currently exploring the cities of Austin and Washington, D.C. on a Government-in-Action Youth Tour, courtesy of Trinity Valley Electric Co-op.
Each year, the TVEC organization sponsors students from its service area to embark on an unforgettable trip, alongside hundreds of students from other electric cooperatives around the country.
This month, the Government-in-Action Youth Tour, sponsored by the state’s electric cooperatives in conjunction with Texas Electric Cooperatives and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, sends select students on an all-expenses-paid trip to the nation’s capital.
Twenty students applied locally, a record for the most applicants TVEC has ever received, but Dylan Stinson from Kaufman High School, Ethan Gonzales from Cayuga High School, and Caleb Huddleston from Palestine High School were each awarded this special travel opportunity.
The three students will explore several notable Austin landmarks, including the Texas State Capital, Texas State Cemetary, the Bob Bullock Museum, congressional offices, tours of historic monuments, memorials, and the Smithsonian Institute.
In Washington D.C., Stinson, Gonzales, and Huddleston will also travel to several attractions, including the Arlington National Cemetary, Washington National Cathedral, the Supreme Court, and the Library of Congress.
In addition to visiting these notable landmarks, the students also fulfill the ambition of then-U.S. Senator Lyndon Johnson, who in 1957 inspired the Youth Tour out of an expressed desire for young people to “actually see what the flag stands for and represents.”
After the tour, all of the state groups will convene for Rural Electric Youth Day and an evening of dinner and dancing.
Current freshmen, sophomores, and juniors from the TVEC service area are eligible to enter and win this all-expenses-paid trip, as well as a $1,000 scholarship upon their graduation towards any college or trade school of their choice.
Inspired by their trip, some of the previous Youth Tour alumni have gone on to enter public service, having called it “the trip of a lifetime.” For more information or to stay informed about the 2024 scholarship, visit www.tvec.net.
