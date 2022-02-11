Trinity Valley Community College art student Lillian Donathan recently received word that her artwork will be displayed at the United States Capitol.
The piece was chosen as a winner of the 2021 Congressional Institute’s art competition, “An Artistic Discovery.”
Donathan created the piece called “Heroes in Disguise” and it was represented in the Fifth Congressional District, which is held by Rep. Lance Gooden.
This is the U.S. House of Representatives’ official art competition for high school students.
Only one student is selected to participate from each House Member’s and their work is included in the exhibit at the U.S. Capitol.
