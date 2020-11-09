It is time to strut your stuff for the first Jingle Paws Strut. Throw on your Santa hat, put some reindeer ears on Fido and put the cat in a carrier with some tinsel and bring your favorite two and four-legged family members to do a fun walk and help save lives.
The annual event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Mabank Pavilion. The event will benefit Athens Animal Rescue Shelter and the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake and helps them save lives every day.
In addition to the Strut, there will be prizes for best dressed, a DJ, local vendors to finish up your Christmas shopping, raffles and other fun surprises.
Participants will receive a goodie bag, a t-shirt for them and a bandana for their furry companion. Registration is $35 and can be purchased online at: http://hsccl.ejoinme.org//JingleBell
Registration ends on Dec. 7, but please register by Nov. 24 to receive your t-shirt.
If you want to honor your cat who may not be willing to strut on a leash, you can pay $35 and post your favorite cat photo on Facebook.
"The Jingle Paws Walk will be filled with lots of fun for the entire family,” said Sharon Banaszak, Shelter director. There will be holiday music, best dressed prizes, goodie bags, local vendors and more. Come celebrate the holidays and walk your best friend – all to support HSCCL and AARS.”
Each year the local animal shelters take in thousands of animals. In order to help as many as possible fund-raisers like these are vital. Winter is coming and many animals will be left in the cold if not for local shelters efforts. Please consider donating if you cannot attend, and please spay or neuter your animals.
