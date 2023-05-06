The Texas Department of Transportation will be moving the concrete barrier west of Walmart in Athens from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes. This will require a closure of both inside lanes while the barrier is moved.
After the movement, the eastbound will have a long-term outside lane closure while work is performed on the sidewalk crossing the bridge.
Please note that the sidewalk on the north side of the bridge will remain closed until the handrail has been placed.
TxDOT expects the work to start this week and will have message boards up on the road with the exact date.
The City of Athens thanks the citizens for their patience as these improvements are made.
