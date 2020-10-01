As the Henderson County Elections Office continues preparations for what may be the biggest turnout ever for a General Election, a battle over whether single ticket voting will be allowed Nov. 3 is heating up in the courts.
Last week, U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo blocked Texas’ law to eliminate straight-ticket voting after dismissing a previous lawsuit raising nearly identical claims.
Attorney General Ken Paxton countered with an appeal of the decision.
“I am disappointed that the Court departed from its prior reasoning and imposed straight ticket voting only weeks before a general election. My office has filed a motion to stay the district court’s injunction,” Paxton said. “In addition, my office will file an immediate appeal of the district court’s ruling in order to defend the integrity of Texas’s electoral process and a practice used in 43 other states.
If the judge's order stands, elections officials around the state could be scrambling to get the straight ticket question on their ballots.
The Henderson County Elections office sent out about 3,300 ballots by mail last week. According to the office, if there were any change in the status of straight ticket voting they would have to resend ballots to include that option.
Meanwhile, Henderson County voters can view sample ballots on the county website. The party affiliations of all of the candidates are indicated by (DEM) for Democrat, (REP) for Republican or (LIB) for Libertarian.
The straight ticket vote debate is the latest in a number of abnormalities the elections officials have had to deal with in 2020. The county conducted its first major election in the March Primary using the Vote Center method where county voters can use any of the polling places to cast ballots on election day.
In May, the primary runoffs were postponed until July because of COVID-19 shut-downs. The November election will be conducted using COVID-19 precautions.
County Elections officials report a high number of registration applications for the November election with more than 20 new ones each day. The county had 52,583 registered in the March primary. That tops the last presidential election figure in 2016, when 50,692 registered in Henderson County.
The final day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5.
