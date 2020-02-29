The trial of Robert Ray Stout, 44, began Tuesday in the 173rd District Court presided by Judge Dan Moore.
Stout was found guilty Thursday of aggravated kidnapping and burglary of a habitation and sentenced to 35 years in prison.
In November 2018 dispatchers received an early-morning call about a missing child.
Athens police learned the child had been found at a neighbor's residence and was no longer missing. Officers talked to the child's mother, who said when she returned home from work, she found sheet rock on the floor and a large hole in the ceiling of her residence. She looked around the apartment and saw the child was missing.
Officers then talked to the child and with neighbors.
"As result of these interviews and evidence gathered at the scene (officers) determined that Robert Stout entered the residence through the ceiling and took the child,” according to police reports.
Stout lived in one of the neighboring apartments.
Bikers Against Child Abuse showed their support by offering escort.
