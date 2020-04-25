The flurry of severe thunderstorms that swept through parts of Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana on Wednesday, brought a healthy amount of rainfall to Athens, but as with other recent fronts, spared the city major problems.
The National Weather Service shows 1.4 inches falling at Athens Municipal Airport from about 9 a.m. to about 4 p.m.. on Wednesday. Winds were not exceptionally high during the storm, with gusts reaching about 17 miles-per-hour. The temperature hovered at about 70 degrees during the storms.
Elsewhere in East Texas, a twister that touched down in the town of Onalaska killed at least three people. As many as 30 others were injured by the twister in the community northeast of Houston. Buildings were leveled, large trees toppled and power lines were downed as a result of the storm, which struck just after 6 p.m.
Historically, April produces an average of 3.21 inches of rain in Athens. Heading into May, the historical rainiest month, the city is ahead of the annual pace. More than 17 inches fell in January, February and March. That's more than six inches above the average for the first three months of the year.
Last year, after a normal January, February and March, the floodgates opened for Athens. A rainfall total of 7.61 inches was recorded in April, 9.55 inches in May and 6.21 inches in June. Despite the fast start in 2019, the city hit a dry spell, causing the yearly rainfall total to finish a fraction of an inch below the normal 92.94 inches.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department shows area lakes continuing to be at capacity. Lake Athens. Cedar Creek Lake and Lake Palestine were all 100% full on Friday. Lake Athens has been measured as full for the past three months. Last October, Lake Athens was 93.6% full.
According to the 10-day forecast, chances of rain increase again Monday, May 4. and should remain throughout the week, with warm, humid conditions continuing through Friday.
