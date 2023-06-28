By Jennifer Browning
On Friday afternoon, a summer storm popped up in Athens, causing downed trees and leaving many without power throughout Athens and surrounding areas.
Electric delivery service providers Oncor and Trinity Valley Electric Co-op made their way through the damaged lines as quickly as possible, but it took more time, as instead of widespread outages, there were more individual lines that were affected.
If you have an outage during a future storm, never approach downed lines or attempt to remove limbs or trees from power lines as they may be energized, even when they are on the ground.
Report outages to Oncor or TVEC, depending on your provider.
Oncor reports can be called at 888-313-4747 or by texting OUT to 66267.
TVEC outages can be called at 800-967-9324.
Follow outage restoration progress after storms at www.outages.tvec.net or www.stormcenter.oncor.com.
