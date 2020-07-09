While heavy rains were widespread in Henderson County on Tuesday and Wednesday, the southeastern section caught an extraordinary amount of precipitation.
Mark Richardson, Commissioner Pct. 4, said the gauge at the county barn at LaRue measured 11.57 inches during the two days. An individual in the LaRue area collected more than 12 inches.
"It got over all of the major creeks from LaRue into Precinct 1, south of Athens," Richardson said. "They had two bridges damaged and we had one bridge damaged that we're going to have to replace," he said.
The bridge that sustained the most damage in Pct. 4 was on CR 4614. A contractor is expected to examine the bridge on Monday and give information about the cost of replacing it.
Damaged bridges in Pct. 1 are on CR 1500 and 1507.
"We had to shut down County Road 4610 for several hours until the water receded on it," Richardson said.
A few small culverts were damaged and required patchwork. They will have to be replaced.
Rainbow Lake came over its spillway Wednesday night. High water also rolled over CR 4520 at Catfish Creek.
The slow moving storms didn't bring a lot of high winds. Richardson said they had to deal with about thee trees that were on roadways.
Patricia Sanchez of the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said the storms dropped 6.84 inches at Athens Airport.
"You definitely had a very strong rain there Tuesday morning," she said. "It was from about five to seven inches in the entire county. This varies from one side of the county to the other."
Sanchez said some of the heaviest rain was along the Anderson and Henderson County line
The average amount of rain for Athens in July is 2.11 inches. The 6.84 inch total is more than any July since 9.11 inches was recorded in 2007 and the second most during the 70 years on record.
If you don't like the rain, NWS says a change is coming. Very hot conditions are expected by the weekend with temperatures reaching and exceeding 100 degrees in North and Central Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.