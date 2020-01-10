Turbulent weather, preceding a cold front could bring some severe weather to the region this weekend, the National Weather Service predicts.
"We're expecting the storms to not really fire off until Friday afternoon," Monique Sellers of NWS in Fort Worth said. "For Henderson County, it could be just some light rain and regular thunderstorms throughout the day."
After 5 p.m. conditions could worsen in the area.
"We're expecting some strong to severe thunderstorms ahead of the cold front," Sellers said. "Then there'll be another line as the cold front moves through the region, as well."
According to NWS, all forms of severe weather are possible. That includes heavy rain, chances of hail, or even a tornado.
"It's time to be on alert for everything and be sure you have ways to get information because this could go into the overnight hours," Seller said. "It will persist past midnight."
When the cold front arrives, a chance of snow is predicted north of I-20 to the Red River. Most of the snow will either melt when it reaches the surface or be blown away by high winds.
The Athens forecast for Friday night calls for showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. South winds are expected at 20 to 30 miles-per-hour, becoming westerly 10 to 20 miles-per-hour after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 miles-per-hour. The chance of precipitation is 90%.
Henderson County shouldn't be subjected to any severe cold from this system. The Friday night low should dip to about 38 degrees. The sun will return on Saturday morning, but the high will only reach about 42.
"It'll just feel more like January," Sellers said.
A chance of showers will return on Monday and linger through Wednesday as a warming trend will bring the high temperature back to the low 70s.
