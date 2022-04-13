For those who complain that the weather caster never gets it right, Tuesday proved to be just the opposite.
Warnings of large and slow-moving storms were issued throughout the day Tuesday and when they hit it was hard enough to plunge thousands of Henderson County residents into darkness.
Downed tree branches and limbs impeded progress on many county roads as a result of high straight-line winds.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Mark Richardson said trees were scattered all over the area he serves from his headquarters in LaRue. Precinct 3 to the north was also affected as were areas of Precinct 1, on the western end of the county.
LaPoynor schools on US 175, between LaRue and Poynor delayed opening of classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday because of the storms. County Roads 4325 and 4328 were totally blocked in places by fallen trees.
Tuesday, at 8:30 p.m., Trinity Valley Electric Coop reported the storms tracked across Anderson and Henderson Counties and let a trail of large outages, “including entire substations without power from the transmission grid.” At that time, more than 12,000 members were affected by the outages.
Oncor official Tom Trimble said it has been a tough spring for his crews, with a new system rolling through every week. Large trees, with shallow roots are prone to be toppled by the high winds, snapping power lines.
Tuesday was cloudy in Athens, with gusts of wind exceeding 20 miles-per-hour several times during the day. A thunderstorm was reported in the vicinity of Athens Municipal Airport at 6:55 p.m. At 7:55 p.m. the city was getting heavy rain. Unofficial rainfall for the 24 hour period shows about .69 inches of rain. Palestine had 1.1 inches and Corsicana .43.
The National Weather Service predicted a warm, sunny day for Thursday, until a chance of showers returns Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.