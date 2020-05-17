A storm system ripped through the Malakoff area Saturday afternoon, destroying the M Propane building on West Highway 31 and damaging Cedar Lake Nursing Home. No injuries have been reported.
A Facebook post by Cedar Lake Nursing Home and Rehabilitation stated:
"Everybody is safe, and while we face a bunch of new challenges, we are ready to face them together. We so much appreciate you all and ask for your continued prayers and good will. We love our community."
Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative reported around 10 nearby homes left without power in the hours following the storms.
According to KLTV meteorologists, these was no clear evidence of rotation and the National Weather Service didn't issue a tornado or severe thunderstorm warnings for that part of Henderson County Saturday.
More information to follow in the Tuesday print edition of the Athens Daily Review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.