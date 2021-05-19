A thunderstorm blew though Athens and Henderson County Monday, dumping large amounts of water and temporarily closing roads.
Storms have been swirling in North Texas for several days and Henderson County has been no exception.
National Weather Service data shows Athens' heaviest rain Monday came in the 9 a.m. hour, during which 1.63 inches was reported at Athens Municipal Airport. Another .45 inches fell the following hour.
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office reports show the first storm related call on Monday was for road blockage near the Cedar Creek Reservoir spillway on State Highway 274 at about 9:30 a.m. Just before 10 a.m., Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the North 19 Volunteer Fire Department were called to a flooded portion of a county road northeast of Athens.
A few minutes later, a low spot on Farm-to-Market Road 59, outside of Athens was under water. As the storm continued, blockage was also reported near Murchison.
Despite the heavy rain, the wind velocity remained relatively calm.
The wet grounds at the LaPoynor softball field have caused a change in the baccalaureate ceremony Wednesday, May 18 at 6 p.m.. The service will be moved indoors to the Nichols-Corley Gym.
The threat of storms and flooding continues though the remainder of the week. The NWS hazardous weather outlook said area rivers will rise for the next few days. On Tuesday morning, the Trinity River at Trinidad was at 37.37 feet and climbing. Flood stage is 33 feet.
The forecast calls for the level to be about 40 feet by Saturday, moving it into moderate flood stage.
Recent rains have filled up area lakes. Cedar Creek had a level of 322.63 feet. Normal pool is 322.
Lake Athens read 441.12. Normal is 440. Lake Palestine’s reading of 346.12 was well above the 345 normal pool.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more deaths occur from drowning than any other thunderstorm related hazard. More than half are from driving into flood waters. The second highest cause of death is from people walking into flood waters.
Henderson County has had several incidents in recent years when rescues were required in rushing or rising water.
