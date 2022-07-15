The relief didn’t last long, but a thunderstorm that rolled through Athens early Thursday, brought a welcome change for a few hours.
Madison Gordon of the National Weather Service at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport said one reporting station around Athens showed .43 inch of rain. That was the first measurable rainfall since June 20.
“It was a weak front that produced the rain,” Gordon said.
With the front came a cooler temperature for the whole day, Thursday, with the afternoon high peaking at 91 degrees, the lowest maximum temperature since June 9. That followed the highest temperature of the summer, on Wednesday, when the high was 105. That was the sixth straight day of triple-digit heat.
Gordon said the forecast into next week is not showing any significant chance of rain.
“It looks like the same hot and dry we’ve been having,” Gordon said.
Near, or above 100 degree temperatures are predicted through next Thursday.
Athens got its first triple-digit temperature of the summer on June 24, when 101 degrees was recorded. That was followed by 100 the next day. The high for June was 102 on June 27.
Last July was unseasonably cool, with the hottest days reaching 95 degrees. On July 20, the high was only 79 degrees.
