Refrigerated sections at area grocery stores have struggled to keep up with the heat and empty shelves are a result of that.

Local grocery stores in Athens and surrounding cities have struggled with their coolers keeping up with the Texas heat and the meat, poultry, and other refrigerated sections nearby appear to be empty at times due to this.

Athens Walmart confirms at the time of press that its cooler section is currently working and all items are back in the cooler.

They say that if the issue occurs again, customers should ask an associate to go to the back coolers to retrieve whatever item the customer needs, as the meat is kept in safe conditions there while the cooler section is out.

