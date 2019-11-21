Hitting speed of 115 miles per hour through Gun Barrel City Tuesday, a man in a stolen car was chased and stopped by one of Sheriff Botie Hillhouses’s Deputies and charged with possession of methamphetamines.
That was one of five arrests made in the County where suspects were stopped and ended up facing felony charges of possession of the contraband.
Jonathan Ray White initially failed to use his turn signal indicator twice in the Gun Barrel City area while driving a car that was stolen out of Mesquite, Texas.
When Narcotics Investigator Kenneth Slaton began following White’s vehicle, a pursuit through the town hit speeds of up to 115 miles per hour.
As White approached the Kaufman City limits, the vehicle failed. Hillhouse’s Investigator found two plastic baggies containing a crystal-like substance believed to be meth.
Two more traffic violations – one again in Gun Barrel City and the other in Mabank – ended with three in jail for possessing meth.
Tammy Sue Brown, 48, from Heartland, Tx. and John E. Zinke, 46, of Mabank were handcuffed and jailed after they threw meth in a plastic baggie out of the window of their car.
They were initially stopped for a traffic violation at 2:10 a.m. leaving a known narcotics area.
No contraband was found in the vehicle or on the suspects, but as they were being released with a warning, the two arresting Deputies were told by Narcotics Investigator Jonathan Hutchison that the pair had just thrown suspected drugs out of the car window.
A search in the dark yielded a small, zip lock baggie containing the drugs.
Tuesday morning, Randy Foster, 58, from Palestine was pulled over in the Bonita Point Subdivision outside of Gun Barrel City.
Deputy Megan Hogan, one of Hillhouse’s K-9 handlers, discovered a blue glasses case with a meth-smoking pipe and a baggie containing meth inside. Deputy Hogan arrested Foster for possession.
Finally Tuesday, Deputy Ryan Owens became suspicious when he saw a man walking down the middle of the road in the Cherokee Shores Subdivision outside of Payne Springs.
Richard Michael Penny, 35, of Mabank, was holding a clear, plastic baggie containing meth and a glass, meth pipe and was arrested for possession.
