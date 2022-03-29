The announcement of the grand champion steer released a flow of tears from exhibitor Callie Stevenson at the 2022 Henderson County Livestock Show, Friday – the happy kind.
Stevenson, a sophomore with Eustace FFA, was in her third year at the show. She said she was surprised that her entry was chosen best of about 60 in a show praised for its quality.
"I was really hoping," Stevenson said. "I thought the other cattle in my class were pretty good."
Stevenson said what made the winning difference for her brown, 1,317 pound steer was his “muscle.”
The reserve grand, at 1,412 pounds, also came out of the heavyweight class and was shown by Gracelyn Wilmeth of Brownsboro FFA.
Jon DeClerk of College Station, the 2021 judge, was back for the steer show. He has coached three national champion livestock judges. DeClerk, who grew up in Illinois, is a Technical Consultant for Purina Animal Nutrition.
"I like these cattle," DeClerk said. "I remember being impressed with the quality of the steers last year and these kids have certainly held up to that."
DeClerk commended the family and supporters who came to view the steer show.
"It means a lot that the whole community comes here to support these kids," DeClerk said. "It's the culmination of their project."
The top finishers in the four classes were:
Class 1 - First, Kelsey Sims - Brownsboro FFA, Second, Wyatt Tappan - Cross Roads FFA
Class 2 - First, Maddie Smith - Henderson County 4-H Beef Club, Second, Luke Crain - Henderson County 4-H Beef Club
Class 3 - First, Emily Dingler - Brownsboro FFA, Second, Jack Tyler - Henderson County 4-H Beef Club
Class 4 - First, Carlie Stevenson - Eustace FFA, Second, Gracelyn Wilmeth - Brownsboro FFA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.