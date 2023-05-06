Steritec, Inc in Athens, was honored during National Small Business Week by the U.S. Small Business Administration Dallas/Fort Worth Office as the District 2022 Minority Small Business of the year. Herbert Austin, District Director, stated:
“Your hard work, innovative ideas and dedication have helped you to succeed. The SBA district office is pleased to recognize your achievements and your role in driving our nation’s economy.”
Steritec, Inc was founded by Charles Glen Jenkins. A graduate in biological sciences, Mr. Jenkins’ background in microbiology research and career with medical companies, led him to establish Steritec Biological Testing Laboratory specializing in medical device testing, ethylene oxide and steam sterilization. The company organized as Steritec, Inc relocated business operations to Athens, TX in 1992. Charles is recognized as a leader in the industry for the value added to the medical community.
This business is a true success story of a minority owned small business. Providing the critical component of sterilization, Steritec, Inc is viewed as the linchpin that brought additional medical manufacturers to the area providing jobs to the community. The organization has grown and is a steward to the community nonprofit effort as well. Joanie Ahlers,
Economic Development Director Athens Economic Development Corporation:
“I was so happy to hear about Steritec receiving this award. They are so deserving and a great
long term corporate citizen of Athens, an essential cog in our medical device manufacturing sector.”
Mr. Jenkins has utilized the Trinity Valley SBDC since the organization’s early stages in 1992. Judy Loden, former director of the Trinity Valley SBDC was a part of the start-up. The advising of the Trinity Valley SBDC was a support at growth stages, recently assisting with financial projections for a building expansion and access to funding with the SBA 504 loan programs. Judy Loden, with Greater Texas Capital, a Certified Development Corp, and Eddie Lick with Prosperity Bank supported Steritic, Inc on a major expansion using the SBA 504 loan program.
Trinity Valley SBDC is a field center of the North Texas SBDC and is funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration and Trinity Valley Community College.
