There were some tense moments in the final round of the Henderson County Livestock Show steer competition, Friday, but a true heavyweight came out on top.
David Richardson, representing Henderson County 4-H Beef Club showed the 1,459-pound grand champion.
"His look from the side and his muscle," Richardson said, when asked what made his steer stand out. "We knew he would turn out good, but the competition was very tough."
The Grand Champion sold for a HCLS record $20,000 at the premium auction on Saturday.
Richardson is a seventh grader at Athens Middle School and has been showing for five years. In addition to the HCLS, he had augmented his experience at places like the Houston Livestock Show, where he made the sale with a black angus.
The reserve grand champion honors went to Destiny Potter of Eustace FFA. Her 1,357 pound steer finished second in the heavyweight class. Her steer auctioned for $10,000 on Saturday. Potter is among the group that competed in Houston and had a class winner and class winner in the junior steer show in San Antonio.
Jon DeClerk of College Station judged the 2021 steer show. He has coached three national champion livestock judges. DeClerk, who grew up in Illinois, is a Technical Consultant for Purina Animal Nutrition.
"An awesome set of cattle out here," DeClerk said. "I wouldn't argue with you if you had different favorites than I do. If just comes down to which one suits you the best. My favorite calf today is the young man out of the heavyweight class."
DeClerk said he generally favors the calf that is cleaner in his structure and while no entry is perfect, the 2021 winner fill that requirement nicely.
