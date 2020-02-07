Henderson County Performing Arts Center is gearing up for another top rate performance in late February. Steel Magnolias will run on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, February 20, 21 and 22, 27, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m.; and a Sunday matinee will be performed at 2 p.m. on Feb. 23.
According to HCPAC, this production is a hilarious adaptation of Robert Harling's original play from 1987. The play was actually a chronicle of his sister Susan's life experiences and death due to complications from diabetes. The play was later turned into an award winning motion picture starring Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Dolly Parton and other big starlets at the time.
"This production has a great cast including both HCPAC veterans and new comers. They’ve done a terrific job capturing the feel of both the joyful and sad moments set forth by the playwright," said John Wilson Board member. "The play is directed by first-time Director Joclyn Ewers. Joclyn has been both onstage and behind the scenes of many past productions. She’s also worked in several other East Texas theaters. Assisting are Hannah Gauze and Alyce Pine."
The story depicts the bond of women and their delicate yet strong nature of southern women in a small town.
“Marriage and motherhood, friends and enemies, life and death — you never know the gossip you'll hear down at Truvy's beauty salon — but there's a good chance it will make you laugh. Hilarious and touching, this play follows the lives of six women as they stop in at the local beauty shop for some gossip and a blow-dry,“
Reservations are $15 for adults and $10 for children at HCPAC.org or by calling 903-675-3908.
This production is sponsored by Steve Grant Real Estate.
