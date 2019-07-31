Water activities on the lake are a great way to cool off, but in light of recent injuries and deaths, it is a good time for some boater safety.
Information provided is from the TPWD.texas.gov website. It has a wealth of information, please visit the site.
Personal Watercraft Operation and Regulations
A personal watercraft is defined as a type of motorboat which is specifically designed to be operated by a person or persons sitting, standing, or kneeling ON the vessel rather than INSIDE the vessel. The term PWC includes jet skis, wet bikes, etc. Any person being towed by a PWC is considered an occupant of the PWC, and is required to wear a life jacket.
1. Who must take boater education?
Anyone born on or after September 1, 1993.
any vessel over 15 horsepower,
wind-blown vessel over 14 feet and
all personal watercraft.
Some violations of the Water Safety Act also require course completion.
A partial list of these violations is in the Digest of the Water Safety Act.
2. What does the course cost?
Fees start at $20 for a basic course.
3. Who must be certified to operate a vessel alone?
In Texas a person cannot operate a windblown vessel over 14 feet in length, a motorboat with more than 15 horsepower, or personal watercraft unless he/she:
was born on or after September 1, 1993 and has passed a boater education class or equivalency examination prescribed by the department.
is 18 years of age and can lawfully operate the motorboat and is on board the motor boat when underway.
is at least 13 years of age and have successfully completed a boater education course approved by the Department.
4. Who can operate a PWC?
NOTE: Children under 13 are specifically prohibited from operating a PWC unless accompanied on board by a person at least 18 years of age.
To operate a PWC, the operator must meet one of the following:
Born on or after September 1, 1993 and passed a boater education class or equivalency examination prescribed by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, or
Born before September 1, 1993, or,
Persons requiring boater education who have not competed it must be accompanied by a person 18 years of age (who can legally operate) or older, or
At least 13 years of age and have passed a boater education course or equivalency examination prescribed by the department.
5. Is there a minimum operator age?
To operate a vessel alone in Texas, a boater must be 13 years of age to operate a vessel of more than 15 horsepower; or windblown vessel over 14 feet in length; and meet the requirements as stated above.
6. What forms of identification does a person have to carry on board?
Persons subject to this law must have a picture identification card and a boater certification card issued by the department in their possession.
7. Are there any exemptions to the mandatory education law?
A person born before September 1, 1993.
8. Is there another way a person can get certified, other than taking an approved classroom course?
Online courses are available at:
Online Courses
The courses listed below are certified providers for the State of Texas.*
Online course providers may charge up to $20 to take an approved course.
Choose a Course:
$20 course fee
Boat-ed
$20 course fee
BOATsmart
$20 course fee
BoatUS
free.
9. Can I be required to take a boater education course?
Courts have the authority to require a boater education course for violators of certain offenses.
10. May I have an open container on a boat?
Open containers are legal, but operators of boats are subject to boating while intoxicated laws, similar to driving a vehicle. Operators or passengers may also be subject to public intoxication laws. Drinking and boating is DANGEROUS and the cause of most boating fatalities.
11. Where can I learn more about Boater Education?
We have information about the program, weather and buoy symbols...even a quiz on our Boater Education page. Check out our course schedule, by city or date, for a class in your area.
Required Safety Equipment for Personal Watercraft
All equipment requirements for regular motorboats also apply to PWC. In addition to those requirements:
each occupant must wear a USCG approved wearable PFD;
if the PWC is equipped with a cut-off or kill switch, it must be attached to the operator or operator's clothing.
inflatable life jackets are NOT approved for use on PWC.
Operation of Your Personal Watercraft
NOTE: Children under 13 are specifically prohibited from operating a PWC unless accompanied on board by a person at least 18 years of age who can lawfully operate the PWC.
All operational rules for regular motorboats also apply to PWC. In addition to those requirements, it is unlawful for any person to:
operate PWC at night (sunset until sunrise);
operate PWC within 50 feet of another PWC, motorboat, vessel, platform, person, object, or shore except at headway speed without creating a swell or wake (Headway speed = Slow, idle speed, or speed only fast enough to maintain steerage); and
operate a PWC and jump the wake of another vessel recklessly or unnecessarily close.
It is unlawful for any person to:
Operate at a rate of speed greater than is reasonable and prudent or greater than will permit him to bring such boat to a stop within the assured clear distance ahead.
Operate so as to cause a hazardous wake or wash.
Operate in a circular course around any other boat or PWC occupied by a person engaged in fishing, waterskiing, or similar activity.
Moor or attach to any buoy, beacon, light marker, stake, flag or other aid to safe operation, or to move, remove, displace, tamper with, damage or destroy the same.
Anchor in the traveled portion of any river or channel so as to prevent, impede, or interfere with safe passage of any other boat through the same area.
Operate within an area designated as bathing, fishing, swimming, or otherwise restricted.
Operate within designated "no wake" area except at headway speed without creating a swell or wake.
Engage in water skiing, surfboarding or other similar activity between the hours of ½ hour after sunset to ½ hour before sunrise; provided that this shall not apply to vessels used in recognized water ski tournaments, competitions, exhibitions or trials, provided that the water area is adequately lighted.
Operate while intoxicated (loss of mental or physical faculties, or blood alcohol content of .08 or higher). First conviction punishable by a fine not to exceed $2,000, confinement in jail not to exceed 180 days or both; second conviction punishable by a fine not to exceed $4,000, confinement not to exceed one year or both; third conviction punishable by a fine not to exceed $10,000, imprisonment for not more than 10 years or less than 2 years. **Failure to submit a specimen to determine blood alcohol content may result in suspension of your driver's license.
Operate any vessel or manipulate any water skis, aquaplane or similar device, in a willful or wanton disregard of the rights or safety of others and at a speed or in a manner so as to endanger or be likely to endanger any person or property. (Violation of this provision shall be punishable, upon conviction, by a fine of not less than $200 nor more than $2,000 or by confinement in jail not to exceed 180 days or both.)
Swim or dive within two hundred yards of any sight-seeing or excursion boat except for maintenance purposes or unless within an enclosed area.
Operate within 50 feet of a "Diver Down Flag" or operate a boat within 150 feet of a "Diver Down Flag" except at Headway/Steerage Speed.
Fail to comply with the U.S. Coast Guard Inland Rules of the Road.
To learn these “rules of the road”, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department strongly recommends persons of all ages enroll in a Boater Education course. Excellent courses are available from many sources to help hone your boating skills, including online courses, Coast Guard Auxiliary courses, Power Squadron courses, and others. To complete the Mandatory Boater Education course for the State of Texas (required for certain operators as noted below), check our schedule of courses or see more information about online Boater Education Courses available on this website.
Principles of Safe Boating
1. Wearing life jackets save lives.
2. Designate a driver. Sober boating saves lives.
3. Boater Education saves lives.
4. Safe boats save lives.
Reporting a Boating Accident
When involved in a boating accident, the operator is required by Section 31.104 of the Parks and Wildlife Code to:
Render to other persons affected such assistance, as may be practicable and necessary in order to save them from or minimize any danger.
Give his name, address, and identification of his vessel in writing to any person injured and to the owner of any property damaged in the collision, accident, or other casualty.
Also according to Section 31.105 the accident must be reported to the department on or before the expiration of 30 days after the incident. The report should include a full description of the collision, accident, or casualty in accordance with regulations established by the department.
It is the responsibility of each boat operator who is involved in an accident to contact TPWD or your nearest law enforcement agency if the accident:
Results in death; (within 48 hours) or
Injuries to a person requiring medical treatment beyond first aid; or
Causes damage to vessel(s) or property in excess of $2000.00
To report an accident contact your local game warden, local law enforcement agency, or call TPWD 24 hour police communications operator at (512) 389-4848.
1. Know Your Weather Signs
Checking the weather before you leave for a day of boating is important but it will not prevent weather problems. At many times of the year and in different areas of the country, the weather can change rapidly, and even professionals have trouble predicting these changes.
Weather changes generally come from the west. While underway, you should continue to check the weather. If you have a marine radio you can get weather reports on 162.55 MHz or 162.40 MHz, or from local Coast Guard radio stations. If you have a portable radio, tune to a station that gives frequent weather updates.
Flat clouds (or stratus -- little vertical development) are normally associated with stable air. Puffy clouds (or cumulus - considerable vertical development) indicate unstable air. The greater the vertical development of the cloud, the greater the instability. Thunderstorm clouds have the greatest vertical development and the associated weather is quite violent.
If you are caught in foul weather:
1. Reduce speed. Proceed with caution. Put on PFD.
2. Head for nearest shore that is safe to approach.
3. Head bow into waves at about a 40 degree angle.
4. Secure loose items. Have emergency gear ready.
5. Keep bilges free of water.
6. Seat passengers on bottom of boat near center line.
7. If your engine fails anchor the boat.
2. Head bow into waves at about a 40 degree angle.
3. Secure loose items. Have emergency gear ready.
4. Keep bilges free of water.
5. Seat passengers on bottom of boat near center line.
6. If your engine fails anchor the boat.
Boating Safety Tips
Quick Tips
• Always wear a life jacket.
• Avoid alcohol.
• Be especially careful on personal watercrafts.
• Children younger than age 13 must wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved PFD while underway.
• Enroll in a boater education class.
• Don’t overload your boat.
• Operate at a safe speed.
• Always have a passenger serve as a lookout in addition to the operator.
• Watch out for low water areas or submerged objects.
Always Wear a Personal Flotation Device or Life Jacket
Most boating fatality victims were found (recovered) NOT wearing a PFD.
Always carry extra PFD’s in both adult and child sizes.
Children younger than 13 years old must wear a PFD while underway.
Avoid Alcohol
The probability of being killed in a boating accident doubles when alcohol is involved.
Operating a boat under the influence is just as dangerous as driving a car after you’ve been drinking.
Boating while intoxicated (BWI) is strictly enforced and carries penalties similar to driving while intoxicated penalties, including possible Driver’s License suspension.
Enroll in a Boater Education Course
It’s a good idea for the whole family to enroll in a boater education course.
A majority (52%) vessels involved in boating accidents are operated by persons 26-50 years of age.
For information on classroom, home video and on-line course options, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Boater Education Web pages or call (800) 792-1112.
Be Especially Careful On Personal Watercraft
PWC operators and passengers must wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved PFD.
Before you borrow or rent a PWC, take the time to learn how to operate the vessel and the rules of the waterway.
Obey the 50-foot rule! Maintain a 50-foot distance from other PWC’s, vessels, persons, shore, or stationary platform or other object unless operating at headway (idle) speed.
Operate at a Safe Speed
Although there are no numerical speed limits on the water, citations may be issued for excessive speed or reckless operation. Use common sense, and operate at a safe speed at all times — especially in crowded areas.
Excessive speed is a rate of speed greater than is reasonable or prudent without regard for conditions and hazards or greater than will permit a person to bring the boat to a stop within the assured clear distance ahead.
Remember that in Texas:
Children under 13 years of age in or on vessels under 26 feet must wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved wearable PFD while underway.
All vessels under 16 feet (including canoes and kayaks) must be equipped with one Type I, II, III or V for each person on board.
Vessels 16 feet and longer, in addition to the Type I, II, III or V for each person on board, must have one Type IV throwable device which must be readily accessible. Canoes and kayaks over 16 feet are exempt from the Type IV requirement.
For more complete information, check the The Water Safety Act.
