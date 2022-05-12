Track athletes who fought their way through the district and regional rounds are battling for state honors this week at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Several Henderson County competitors earned a shot at state gold. Most of the local racers qualified in the 3A or 4A events, which began Thursday. The competitions run through the 6A finals Saturday.
Athens Hornets senior Micah Swann closes his highly successful high school career with two events. As a 1,600 meter runner, Swann took the regional gold medal with a time of 4:23.50 to secure a spot in the state field in that event. He also blazed to the 3,200 meter title. He has among the best qualifying times among finalists, ranking third in the nine person field.
Athens Cashis Lee Brown, who took the silver medal in the 800 meter regional to also earn a spot in Austin.
The Eustace Bulldogs were represented in Austin by two runners. Cooper Reeve is entered in the 800 meters, while Jake Haney earned a spot in the 400.
This was a big year for Mabank’s Trista Etheridge, who qualified for regionals in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters, She took first in the 800 meters there to move on to state in that event.
Malakoff’s Rayona Runnels won a silver at regionals and a trip to state in the long jump.
Kyra Garrett of Brownsboro also got a jump on the competition at regionals. Her 5 feet 4 inches in the high jump won gold at the regional meet and nailed down a spot at state. Garret was also a member of the State Champion Bearettes basketball team.
Cross Roads runner Cassity Turner is set to go Friday night in the Class AA 1,600 meters.
