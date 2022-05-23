With little to decide locally on the ballot, few Henderson County voters had turned out for the Republican and Democratic Primary runoffs through Thursday, with Election Day set for Tuesday.
With one day of early balloting remaining, 866 had voted in the Republican Primary, which is 1.51% of the 57,288 registered in the county. Democratic votes totaled 273, which is .48% of the county's registered voters.
Republicans throughout Henderson County will help decide three state officers. For Attorney General, candidates are George P. Bush and Ken Paxton. Land Commissioner Candidates are Tim Westley and Dawn Buckingham. Running for Railroad Commissioner are Sarah Stogner and Waune Christian.
There is one Republican precinct chair to be decided. In Payne Springs South, the candidates are
Randall E. Johnston and Kerri Hargrove Russ.
Democrats have four runoffs to decide. Two are trying for a spot on the November ballot for Attorney General: Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski; for Lt. Governor: Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Mike Collier.
Candidates for Comptroller are Angel Luis Vega and Janet T. Dudding. Running for Land Commissioner are Sandragrace Martinez and Jay Kleberg.
"The candidates you will be voting on have made it to the final round of their parties' primary elections, and this is your chance to decide who you want to compete for those public offices in November," Texas Secretary of State Joe Scott said.
Remember, if you voted in the Republican or Democratic Party Primary, you can't switch and vote in the other party's runoff. However, in November, you can vote for either party's candidates.
Henderson County will have 10 voting locations open Tuesday. Since 2019, the county has made it possible for registered voters to choose any of the open locations, despite where they live in the county.
The Texan will be available for voting in Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.