From Staff Reports
Three Henderson County state representatives will be engaging in dialogue and responding to questions at the Lone Star Republican Club monthly meeting which will be held at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Athens Country Club.
Senator Robert Nichols, State Representative Keith Bell, and State Representative Cody Harris will be presenting a unique opportunity for conversation and will be answering questions mostly surrounding the new school bills.
Athens City Councilman Cody Craig will be the MC for the evening and will help facilitate questions about the new bills that were recently signed into law by Governor Abbott concerning schools. The LSRC asks that you submit questions ahead of time to lpayne0401@gmail.com as well as an RSVP to join them for a $20 dinner served by the country club.
Bills that will be discussed include House Bill 900 which prohibits the possession, acquisition, and purchase of harmful library material that is sexually explicit, pervasively vulgar, or educationally unsuitable.
HB 1605 allows parents to access and review instructional materials and requires districts to provide teachers with a full sequence of instructional materials.
HB 1926 removes the $30 million cap on the total amount of funds that may be appropriated for the Supplemental Special Education Services program each fiscal year and expands access to more students who need these critical services.
HB 3803 allows parents to determine if their child should repeat a grade level for fourth through eighth grades or a high school course.
These are some of the bills that will be discussed, as well as other updates from the representatives, and the LSRC hopes you will join them for the evening on August 17.
For more information about this meeting or the future third Thursday LSRC meetings at the Athens Country Club, contact delma1@yahoo.com.
