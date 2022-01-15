State Rep. Keith Bell told the Athens Kiwanis, Tuesday, that the new boundaries of his district mean he will still be looking out for the residents of Athens.
"I'm thankful to have this chance and this opportunity," Bell said at the weekly meeting at Tilo's.
The population of District 4 as it is now drawn is 195,9819. That includes all of Kaufman County and 61% of the population of Henderson County. Bell said the Redistricting Committee wanted to keep cities, like Athens, intact, when possible.
He'll now be serving the people in the Cedar Creek Lake area, but loses those in places like Cross Roads, Chandler and Poynor.
"It's hard, because I built a lot of great friendships and I wouldn't have gotten this job originally without their help," Bell said.
The way the Commissioners precincts are divided, each of the four gets a portion of Athens.
"The way the map is drawn, every commissioner touches the courthouse square," Bell said.
His new district will include a portion of each commissioner's precinct, plus the home of County Judge Wade McKinney, who lives in Eustace.
"I've told everybody that we will keep our office in Athens and Cody Craig is the district director," Bell said. " I don't care where you live in Henderson County, I want to be your state rep."
The portion of Henderson County, not served by Bell in the next session will be in District 8, represented by Cody Harris of Palestine. He and Bell came into the Texas House the same year.
Bell is a resident of Forney. He is CEO of an electrical contracting business with 350 employees.
Keith served as a trustee on theForney ISD School Boardfor 20 years, elected as president for fourteen times. He founded Intex Electrical Contractors, Inc. in November, 1983 and serves asCEO/Presidentof the company which has about 350 employees.
