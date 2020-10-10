State Rep. Keith Bell on Thursday presented a certificate of congratulations to AISD employee Peggy Oldham, who last year completed her 45th year with the school district. ‘Your long-term commitment and dedication to supporting educators and preparing the next generation is to be commended,’ it reads. ‘May your continued service be memorable and blessed.’ Oldham was hired in 1975 as a teacher’s aide in a special population classroom at what was then West Athens Elementary. Over the years, she worked on multiple campuses, eventually becoming the secretary to the curriculum director, where she remained for many years before taking over the reception desk at the administrative building, where currently serves.
