State Representative Keith Bell visited with Lone Star Republican Club members and spoke on “the things that he gets calls about every day and that are important to his constituents” such as border control, school choice, and electricity grid security.
Bell is a self-labeled Reagan Republican who currently represents House District 4, which encompasses Kaufman and Eastern Henderson Counties. He is a lifelong Texan who also recently celebrated a 39-year anniversary since founding Intex Electrical Contractors, Inc.
“We do not have a country without a secure border and secure elections that you believe in,'' Bell said. “Your belief in a secure election in which your vote counts is the most important thing in a democracy.” Bell addressed the LSRC about voter integrity and told of how he introduced and sponsored House Bill 1264 during the last session, which requires a voting administrator to take someone’s name off the valid voter list within seven days of their death, instead of the previous 41 days.
When discussing border control, Bell gave statistics that, through Oct. 13, there have been 1,134,639 illegal border crossings, while last year it was 1.3 million, and prior to that the average was 300,000 per year.
Another topic he says that is important to his 192,000 constituents is that of school choice.
“Our constitution doesn’t say anything about being illegal or legal,” Bell said. “Every child deserves the liberty interest of a free and appropriate education.”
He spoke about how each child does deserve a good education with life skills being taught as well, but that the proposed school voucher program may not be the best option.
Another topic he spoke at length on, is that of electricity grid stability.
Bell is part of the Sunset Advisory Commission that is reviewing the mission and performance of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the sustainability of its electrical grid system. He noted that over the summer, Texas proved it had improved its grid, but we have not yet incurred another harsh winter to test the new winterization that has been done.
Bell stayed after his speech for quite some time having a laid back conversation with many of the evening’s attendees. He encouraged everyone to vote, as there tends to only be a 10 to 20% turnout in midterm elections he said.
