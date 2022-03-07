SAN ANTONIO – Throughout the season the Brownsboro Bearettes had a goal of getting back to the Class 4A Region II tournament and cutting down the net. Taking it one step further than the year before.
Instead, the Bearettes took it one step further than any other team in the school’s history as they knocked off Fredericksburg in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament in San Antonio Friday afternoon before winning the state title over Hardin-Jefferson Saturday night.
“We have always dreamed of getting to this moment and just to see it happen and just to make our town really proud, this is a historic moment for our school and we are just happy we can make it happen,” senior Mekhayia Moore said.
Moore was named the Class 4A state championship most valuable player for her performance in a 50-49 win against Hardin-Jefferson. She recorded a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds while playing all 32 minutes.
“Winning state is a complete dream come true,” senior Tori Hooker said. “It is 100% the best experience I’ve ever had and I feel so blessed to have been able to make these memories with my teammates who I love very much. All of the practices, games, AAU, and extra time in the gym has all paid off. This one moment has made everything we’ve been doing as a team since elementary school so worth it, and the fact that we’ve been doing it together for that long makes it even more special.”
Brownsboro ISD canceled school Friday so students, parents and staff could all make the 300-mile trip to the Alamodome in San Antonio to watch the Bearettes take on Fredericksburg in the opening round of the state tournament.
“When you are at a place that is as tradition rich as Brownsboro is in basketball, specifically girls basketball — this is our seventh trip down here and we finally won a game — it just means the world to us,” head coach Jeremy Durham said.
Brownsboro defeated Fredericksburg 60-41 in the opening round of the tournament as senior Paris Miller led the way with 22 points. Miller also led the team in scoring against Hardin-Jefferson in the final with 20 points as she joined Moore on the Texas High School Girls Basketball Association Class 4A All-Tournament Team.
“They have been playing together since they were 6 and 7 years old,” Durham said. “They are all straight A students. They are just a phenomenal group of kids that love each other, love our town and play for each other. That is apparent every time we go out. I didn’t know what this stage would be like for them, but it wasn’t too big for them that is for sure.”
Entering the championship game, the Bearettes were considered the underdog by many. Hardin-Jefferson was ranked No. 2 in state and just knocked off undefeated and top-ranked Argyle to open the Class 4A tournament.
“Honestly, if you would’ve asked me last year if we would’ve made it this far, I would’ve told you maybe third round,” senior Allie Cooper said. “To make it here is unbelievable.”
Leading Hardin-Jefferson was McDonald’s All-American and Duke signee Ashlon Jackson, but the Bearettes had a plan of their own to slow down the athletic guard – defense.
“Coach told us that if we go do what we do then really nothing else matters,” sophomore Khyra Garrett said. “We have to be ourselves, play hard and the rest will come on its own.”
Led by assistant coach and defensive coordinator Emily Breedlove the Bearette defense held Jackson to 17 points while limiting Hardin-Jefferson to 37% shooting. As a team Brownsboro outrebounded Hardin-Jefferson 32-30 while forcing 12 turnovers and recording five blocked shots.
“Emily Breedlove is the best defensive coach in America and that is not hypervilly,” Durham said. “She is remarkable. The kids have bought in to that completely. There is one thing to have a game plan and that work, but being able to change what we are doing and alter that game plan at halftime, then go execute it says a lot about Breedlove and our kids.”
Brownsboro (40 wins, 2 losses) shot 47% from the field, including 45% from three-point range, in the win. Miller nailed four 3-pointers while Moore added another.
The Bearettes trailed early but rallied to end the first period in a 14-all tie before Hardin-Jefferson took a 29-26 lead into the half.
Defensive adjustments in place, Brownsboro outscored Hardin-Jefferson 17-7 in the third period to build a 43-36 lead entering the final minutes of the basketball season.
Brownsboro led by nine points, 50-41, with 45 seconds left in the game as Miller drained back-to-back free throws. Hardin-Jefferson attempted to rally and made it a four-point game with 15 seconds to play before Moore stepped in with key defense, pulled off a steal and Brownsboro ran off six seconds on the clock.
Just before the final buzzer Kenall Sneed drained a mid-court three point shot to make it a one point game, but by that point bear nation was in full celebration.
“My coaches and teammates are the best people I’ve ever met, I’ve never had anyone support me and love me the way they do besides my own family,” Hooker said. “This is what every high school athlete dreams of, and it makes it feel even more unreal because Brownsboro girls have never won state before.”
Seniors on the team include Moore, Miller, Hooker, Cooper, Rebecca Rumbo, Emma Barrentine, Karis Fisher, Caylor Blackmon, JaNiya Barron , Mae Lewis and manager Charlie Martin.
Looking to carry on the tradition for next season are sophomores Khyra and Khayla Garrett, and freshmen Tiykeah McKenzie and Hannah Stout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.