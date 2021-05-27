It is time for the 7th Semi-annual Mabank Car, Truck, Motorcycle, Boat and Off-road Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12. All donations go to Feed the Hungry Corporation 501c3.
Trophies and T-shirts will be provided by Unique Karz along with tons of awards including first and second place plaques, Best of Show, One Club and Dash plaques. Unique Karz is donating 50% of the registration fees back to FTHC and all donations will go directly to the non-profit to assist in the purchase of a new non-profit food warehouse in Mabank.
“Since 2011, at both Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Rowlett as well as in Mabank, The Catering Guy LLC’s semi-annual shows have proved to be a favorite in the community,” said Guy New, Dickey’s Mabank owner and director of Feed the Hungry Corporation. “From the inception, we have always promoted a free show with all donations going to charity. The last couple of years, we have dedicated our shows to FTHC events.”
This will mark the 18th semi-annual event for the Rowlett location on June 19.
Feed the Hungry Corporation became a 501c3 in 2019 to increase their ability to serve in the community. The future vision for the local non-profit includes the local hub which would provide for local needs and other area food pantries as a resource, along with a thrift store and local Boys and Girls Club. The goal is to end food insecurity in the area while addressing the other needs that often accompany it.
It started out during the Rowlett tornado when New started giving out food to victims, first responders and volunteers. He has since dedicated several days a year to feeding veterans or anyone hungry for free with no questions asked. The tornado helped him realize that the needs were deeper than hunger which led to partnerships with local churches, food banks, clothing banks, shelters, non-profits and counselors to offer assistance with other areas of struggle upon request.
“In addition to feeding them for a day, we have been able to provide groceries, clothing, counseling, pay utility bills, provide gift cards and even hope, especially at Christmas time,” New said.
New, who also serves as Director of Feed The Hungry Corporation 501c3, also partnered with Faith at Work Ministries operated by Pastor Ken and Donna Davis along with several other sponsors to create the warehouse. The Davis family can be seen weekly in local neighborhoods passing out food from the back of a truck and provide a church service and food pantry starting at 10 a.m. every Sunday at the Mabank Pavilion. They distribute approximately 45,000 lbs of food every week to over 100 cars and are partnering with Feed The Hungry Corp. The Davis Family and their team at FAWM has been a vital part of this vision and process.
The building which would be located at the Mabank Pavilion will require donations of $650,000 to start. They are currently leasing a space and funds raisedby the show will go towards these projects to fight hunger in the community. New also expressed thanks to the City of Mabank for their support and encouragement of the project.
He has added Mollie Ann Holt to the team as Associate Director to help be the voice and a source of information to those interested in helping. Holt is the author of “A Month of Happiness with Ms Mollie: Healthy Recipes for 31 Days of Daily Living” and hosts a weekly Kitchen Show podcast that benefits Feed the Hungry and helps raise awareness to their needs. She is using her love of food and serving others to assist New on the project. If you have questions regarding FTHC, contact Holt by email at mollieannholt@fthcorp.org or phone at 310-321-2390.
“I am excited to be on the board to help businesses and the community,” Holt said.
The group hopes to gain churches, organizations and small businesses to help fund the project and advertise their businesses in the process along with fundraisers such as the car shows and Cruise-ins.
Current sponsors for the 2021 show include Quality Inn, Teague Chevrolet, Tri County Ford, East Texas Gold & Silver, Rent a Center. Registration is the day of and starts at 10 a.m. For those wishing to donate visit www.fthcorp.org. The total amount needed to complete the warehouse, club and thrift shop will be around 1.2 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.