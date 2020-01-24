Pablo Picasso stated, “Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.” So dust away and put some color in the gray month of February!
The Star Harbor Watercolor Society is sponsoring its 14th annual For the Love of Art show and sale from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Star Harbor City Hall building, 99 Sunset Blvd.
The lakeside community of Star Harbor is located just north of Malakoff—turn onto FM3062 at the Malakoff Fire Station on TX Hwy 198, continue past the high school 1.4 miles into Star Harbor, go left at Y, city hall building is at the golf course.
The free event includes delicious refreshments, an opportunity to meet the artists, and a live painting demonstration. Examples of the members’ artwork can be viewed at the society website www.starharborws.org .
