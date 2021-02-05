St. Paul School was educational trailblazer

The history of Henderson County is seeded with stories of Black educators who endured hardships to equip students with the skills and understanding they would need as adults.
James Williams Smothers founded The St. Paul Training School in Caney City almost a century ago. Stories in the Huntsville Item and Athens Review survive to help piece together the history of the school founded to pursue the industrial arts, develop social skills and increase knowledge.
A 1947 story in the Review is the account of a severe storm that hit the school causing major damage to the facility and crops that were grown on the site.
The storm, which brought rain high winds and hail, shattered windows, damaged the roofs of buildings, destroyed crops, particularly cotton, and killed fowl and a few farm animals in the community.
They had been rebuilding from a December 1942 tornado that leveled the school. St. Paul was a state chartered benevolence for Black youth of the day.
Smothers said that is the only institution of its kind in the state. The students learned practical skills and about the importance of contributing to society.
The storms that ripped through the campus were indicative of some of the struggles the school went through in its existence. Fortunately, the buildings were insured because the school received no state funding. It survived through private donations.
Smothers and his wife, Alice Olenza Wingfield, had founded St. Paul Industrial Training School in 1926, When they arrived, all that existed was a small schoolhouse big enough for 12 students.
According to the historical marker erected in 2009, beyond the regular curriculum, children learned practical skills in home economics, food-canning, blacksmithing, sewing and typing, as well as receiving instruction in music and voice. Smothers taught young people that, "If you can't read, people will lie to you. If you can't count, they will cheat you. If you are weak, they will push you around, and if you are jittery, the world will keep you jumping."
The Athens Review reported that the marker ceremony featured Joe Barron, mayor of Caney City; Sarah Jane Brown, chair of the Henderson County Historical Commission; and James R. Handy, then chairman of the St. Paul Industrial Training School, Inc. The program also included past and present recipients of high school and college scholarships awarded in honor the Smothers.
A St. Paul Scholarship Foundation publication called the Smothers' story one of “great personal achievement and unconditional love.”
Smothers was mentioned in the Athens Review on several occasions through the years. A September 1927 account tells of a trip to the East Texas Cotton Palace Fair in Athens, where Smothers was one of the speakers. It was the first day ever set aside at the fair for Black patrons.
A story published in 1928 tells of Smothers traveling to the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama for new ideas to use at the St. Paul School. In May 1930, he was reported to be in charge of a prize-winning exhibit at the fair in Tyler.
The Review reported that in 1938, Smothers helped many workers get jobs at Camp Bowie after they were laid off at the Malakoff coal mine.
Smothers died in 1975 and his wife Alice, in 2000.
