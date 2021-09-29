St. John Lutheran Church will host Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 9. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. at 451 Lila Ln., in Athens.
Activities include free Brat plates with German potato salad and sauerkraut, Lil’ Plunkett’s circus will be performing two shows at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., live music provided by the Smalltown Scallywags, a beer tent, cake walks, bounce houses and the “Kiss a Pig” competition.
There will be a two beer limit, and no outside alcohol is allowed.
Local vendors will also be there. Vendor applications are still available for $25.
One of the mission opportunities St. John Lutheran Church supports is the Rebecca Project. This year proceeds from the “Kiss a Pig” competition will directly be donated to their mission. Four participants from the area have graciously volunteered to be a part of the competition, Rev. Seth Davidson, Pastor of St. John Lutheran Church, Jeaneane Lilly, Lilly Enterprises, and Stephanie Gade, General Manger KLVQ 94.5 and morning host of “The Sizzle.”
The Rebecca Project collects, prepares, and serves hundreds of meals weekly to those in need in the Athens area.
For more information, please contact Rev. Seth Davidson at pastorsethd@gmail.com, stjohnathens@gmail.com, 903-675-9598 or 513-315-3261.
