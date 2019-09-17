Parishioners and officials of the St. Edward's Catholic Church were joined by Bishop Joseph Strickland Sunday to celebrate the opening of a new facility for the 73 year old church.
The new 15,000 square foot St. Edward's Ministry and Education Center, at 1310 S. Palestine Street will greatly expand the space Father Nolan Lowry and the church have available for activities. The main location and sanctuary are located at 800 E. Tyler Street.
The building has formerly been the home of the First Assembly of God.
"Brothers and sisters, it truly is a joy to gather with you and bless this church that has been used to proclaim God's word for many years, by our fellow Christians" Bishop Strickland said. "We are blessed to bless this altar and prepare it to celebrate the Holy Mass, the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, which is the very heart of our Catholic faith."
Strickland has been bishop of the Tyler Diocese since his appointment by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012. He's the fourth bishop since the diocese was founded in December 1986. The diocese serves 33 counties in North and Northeast Texas.
The Center will be used for catechism training. There will be nine classrooms for about 300 children who will attend twice each week. The church's main offices have moved there from East Tyler Street.
Father Lowry will do his Bible study there. There will also be English as a Second Language classes.
St. Edward's Catholic Church was formed in 1946.
The first Roman Catholic services were held at the Henderson County Courthouse in Athens. After three services in the courthouse, regular services were held at the Women's Building in Athens. After much prayer for a building of their own, St. Edward's was dedicated on July 20th 1947. Father Nolan Lowry arrived in June 2015 to pastor the church.
