This fall, St. Edward Catholic Church will be opening a university-style, home school cooperative that will partner teachers and parents together to provide a quality Catholic education to kindergarten through 12th-grade students.
St. Edward Academy says it is their mission to support and assist homeschooling parents in the Catholic education of their children under the patronage of St. Edward the Confessor and they will be working with Seton Catholic Home Study materials to do so and, while not required, families may also enroll with Seton Home Study.
Father Nolan Lowry says, “What we are trying to offer is something that allows parents to take more ownership in the education of their children, but the key thing is that it is Christ-centered and through a Christ-world view, that teaches the children how to think and how to learn.”
Teachers will present lessons from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of each week throughout the school year. In addition to the scheduled school days, work is assigned for the home days and parents are said to be essential in overseeing that their child’s homework is completed. There will, however, be no new instruction taught on Tuesdays and Thursdays by parents.
For grades 1 to 8, teachers will present lessons in the main academic subjects like Math, Spelling, Science, and Reading. Grades 9 to 12 will be a comprehensive, four-year high school curriculum and students are encouraged to pursue an accredited Seton Home Study High School Diploma while taking classes at SEA. High school classes will consist of multiple sciences with labs, government and history courses, and four years of Religion, including scripture and Latin.
There will also be art classes that will include exposure to sacred art and they are pleased to be able to offer art classes at SEA that will delve into these images and those who created them. Classes held on campus will include guided discussions, class instruction, graded assignments and tests, and quarterly progress reports. The goal is “to supplement, in a classroom setting, the education that parents are providing at home making it high quality, low cost, and low-pressure.”
Classes will be held at the St. Edward Ministry and Education Center located at 1310 S. Palestine St, Athens. The church has had this building since 2019, but the goal of starting faith formation and education started before that and they are excited to be able to implement this school for those interested in what it will provide.
Father Lowry notes that SEA is open to all who are interested, even those not of the Catholic faith, but who are looking for a Christ-based education from the perspective of the Catholic Church.
SEA looks forward to maintaining small class sizes to allow for enhanced learning, sharing, and individual attention, focusing on academic excellence and character development for each student while empowering parents as primary educators to maintain an active role in their child’s education.
SEA offers a combination of the best that traditional Catholic schools have to offer along with the flexibility of homeschooling. Hybrid schools work well both for parents wanting a traditional Catholic school and also for homeschooling parents who are looking for more structure and there is a 50% registration discount if completed before June.
For more information about SEA, visit www.stedwardacademy.org or call 903-675-2509, extension 103.
