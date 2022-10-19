The St. Edward’s Education Endowment Fund hosted its annual Kings and Crowns Gala Saturday at the Athens Country Club to help raise money for fund that helps the youth in this and surrounding communities.
Emcee for the evening was Athens native Kaci Koviak, news anchor for KETK, who was also in attendance at the inaugural event. St. Edwards was her childhood church and place where first two daughters were baptized by Father Nolan Lowry and she asked that evening for him to plan to baptize her third daughter.
Guests were treated to a violinist who also sang a mixture of everything from rock to adult contemporary to oldies. There was also a silent and live auction which was in fact, very lively, as it included not only one but two bidding winners for a dance with Father Lowry.
This dance has been a cherished item at the live auction at the three previous galas and this year a bidding war began between two women who wanted that dance.
Auctioneer Troy Bradshaw in true fundraising fashion got both women to commit to the same amount and each got their dance.
Linda Horton, who dazzled with a rose in mouth during her dance, joked after as she said, “and I’m not even Catholic.” Which goes to show how dear this cause is to many.
