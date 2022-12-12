Members of the St. Edward’s Catholic Church paraded Saturday through Athens as part of the Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration. Each December, millions of Catholics celebrate the event in 1531 when Juan Diego saw a vision of a maiden at a place called the Hill of Tepeyac, which would become part of Villa de Guadalupe, a suburb of Mexico City.
St. Edward’s celebrates Our Lady of Guadalupe
