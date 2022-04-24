With the theme of “Hats Off to Fashion” the annual Spring Luncheon/Style Show sponsored by the United Methodist Women at the First UMC in Athens is set for 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 29 in the Activities Building at the church.
Fashions, to be modeled by UMW members, will be from Turk’s Feminine Apparel, 1303 S. Palestine St. in Athens.
Tables for eight will be decorated by the members, and the “waiters” will be members of the Methodist Men. There will be occasional drawings for door prizes.
Another feature during the luncheon will be a Spring Craft Sale by the Crafty Ladies church group.
The first luncheon/style show was held in 1992 and proceeds for these events go to benefit local and worldwide mission projects.
Catering will be by The Cherry Laurel.
Tickets are $20 and available from 9 to noon Monday, April 25 in the Gathering Center at the church. No tickets will be available at the door.
For more information call Kathy Middleton at 903-477-0483 or the church office at 903-675-5161. The church is located at 225 Lovers Lane in Athens.
