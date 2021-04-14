Spring is blooming at the East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society. Come out and view the gorgeous colors, socialize and take a walk on the wooded trails.
Spring Style Show set for April 21
The East Texas Arboretum will host its annual Spring Style Show and Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 21.
This lunch features a fashion show by local shops including Kathy’s, Jana’s, Island Tans and Merle Norman Boutiques.
Clothing, jewelry, handbags and accessories will be strutted down the catwalk featuring the trendiest local styles.
“We are excited that we are able to bring back this event, we were unable to host it last year,” said Linda Kenneaster, a board member. “I think that ladies are ready to come to an event like this and have a reason to dress up and socialize. It will be nice to ditch the sweats and wear makeup.”
Masks are encouraged, but not required.
ETABS is requesting guests to RSVP to ensure enough tables and food. The fee is a $25 donation, and reservations can be made by calling 903-675-5630.
Spring Plant Sale
The East Texas Arboretum recently hosted its annual spring plant sale April 10 where hundreds showed up to browse the wide variety of plants, some of which have been difficult to find.
Local students assisted in taking purchases to the vehicles. Winter Storm Uri left a path of destruction, but the sale offered gardeners an opportunity to start rebuilding, while supporting a great cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.