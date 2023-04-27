Sports: Principal tells Kiwanis of student motivation

Eustace Intermediate School Principal Robert Reeve shared the school’s ideas for encouraging students to perform at the best of their abilities during the Tuesday Kiwanis meeting at Tilo’s Cuisine.
“We have a program at Eustace Intermediate where we encourage the students to be the best they can be by being at school,” Reeve said.
If a student isn’t at school, they can’t learn, he said.
The kids could go to games, doctor’s appointments or just stay home, but Reeve said incentives in place at Eustace make the student more likely to come to class.
To begin with, every kid in EISD gets a free breakfast and free lunch, so no one goes to class hungry.
Reeve said Eustace students have the opportunity to go on a variety of field trips, but they have to earn them. They’re on track to complete 28 field trips by the end of the school year. To earn them, the kids need to be at school, be on time and get the schoolwork done.
Entire classes can win a pizza party by being the one with the most days of perfect attendance.
Another incentive is the “Jump for George,” game.
The student can win dollars by jumping down a line of bills. Reeve invited Kiwanis members to win a few of the bucks by demonstrating their jumping skills.
Each Friday, there’s a party for the students who earn them.
“We play music, we dance and hang out with our friends,” Reeve said. “Kids like to hang out with their friends.”
Two weeks ago, Reeve’s teachers took 230 of the 3rd, 4th and 5th graders to a Texas Rangers game. Students qualified by their attendance and conduct.
Reeve said the incentives aren’t based on a student getting straight As.
“We’re looking for kids who are in school, behaving themselves and trying as hard as they can,” Reeve said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.