Sports: McKee of Eustace signs with Southwestern

Eustace senior, Ryan McKee, signed his National Letter of Intent recently to play football at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas.
McKee, the son of Ashley and Judge Scott McKee, is a three-sport athlete at Eustace.
McKee, a nationally ranked right-handed pitcher, has been highly recruited for baseball and football.
Last summer he was ranked a top hitting and pitching prospect by baseball scouts at at the Northeast Perfect Game Showcase in Staten Island, New York.
However, McKee ultimately chose to play football at Southwestern under Head Coach Joe Austin.
McKee has been a staple for the Eustace football team for the past three years on both offense and defense at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, safety, linebacker and long-snapper.
“I’ve been involved in the recruiting process for quite a few months now”, said McKee, “I have visited a number of colleges for both football and baseball and in the end, I believe Southwestern meets both my academic and athletic goals.”
McKee credits God, his family and friends and all his coaches and teachers throughout the years for pushing him to be his best.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.