In a game decided in the last breath, Lipan defeated Martins Mill, 32-31, in the semifinal played in the
Alamodome in San Antonio, Friday morning. Lipan's Lindsey Little scored the winning goal, then the defense turned back Martins Mill in the game's
final minute. The Lady Mustangs had led 31-28 on Kate Lindsey's three-point shot, but the final two buckets
belonged to Lipan. Lipan advances to the final with a 34-2 record. The Indians were ranked No. 3 heading into the state
tournament. The Mustangs year ended with a 31-7 record. The Lady Mustangs led after one quarter, 13-10, but were limited to two points in the second and went into
the dressing room down, 19-15. After three Lipan still led, 28-26. The teams then settled in for a back-and-forth finish.
Sports: Martins Mill falls short in tense state semi
- Rich Flowers
