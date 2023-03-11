Lipan overcame a second half LaPoynor barrage and beat the Flyers 50-46 in the 2A state championship game in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday.
Tournament MVP, Garrett Smith put the Indians ahead to stay down the stretch and led all scorers with just enough points to match his jersey number. 23.
For LaPoynor, Dijuan Whitehead had 15, Cooper Gracey 14 and Mann Scott, 10, off the bench, during a furious Flyer rally that erased a 13-point halftime deficit and gave them a lead in the game's final minutes.
Whitehead's turnaround basket put the Flyers up 43-40, but an Indian three-pointer tied it. LaPoynor again went on top when Mann Scott pushed in a bucket down low and added a free throw to make it 46-43.
Korie Massie stole an inbound pass for the Indians and drained two free throws to slice the Flyer lead to one point, with less than two minutes left.
A LaPoynor miss and Lipan rebound gave the Indians a chance to take the lead with 55 seconds remaining. Garret Smith drove for the go-ahead points and buried a free throw that gave the Indians a them a 48-46 lead. LaPoynor inbounded and controlled the ball until they called time out, with 12 seconds remaining, needing a bucket to tie. LaPoynor lost the ball and afer a scramble, Lipan took over.
LaPoynor fouled on the inbound pass. Smith went to the line and ended the Flyers' chances.
Lipan finished the season 36-1, while Coach Jim Reid's Flyers were 33-7.
The teams traded buckets to open the game. Then Lipan tightened down on the Flyers and opened a 9-2 lead before a Cooper Gracey steal and bucket cut it to five points. Lipan contined to work the ball inside and added a three pointer to end the quarter, up 21-10. Lipan's Garrett Smith scored 11 of the Indian's total.
Lipan's big men denied the Flyers and easy shots inside as they upened up a 27-10 lead with 4:35 renmaining Almeida broke the skid with a drive to teh bucked and a free trhow, cutting the lead to 14. Whitehead followed with a spin to the hoop to make it 29-15. Whitehead followed his own miss a minute later to slice the edge to 12.
Lipan went into the dressing room with a 32-19 edge. Gracey led the Flyers with eight in the half, followed by six from Whitehead.
Lipan hit a sizzling 13 of 15 in the first half, while the Flyers only dropped 9 of 27 shots. The Flyers were 0 of 8 from three-point range.
Lapan also dominated on the boards in the first half, 23-12, scoring 8 points off offensive rebounds to the Flyers' 2.
Gracey got the first second half score off a feed from Almeida. Gracey added another and with 5:53 left in the third, LaPoynor had cut the lead to nine.
Two free shots fro Cort Reid drew the Flyers closer at 34-27, then Gracey cut it to five with a shot in the paint.
Lipan weathered the stom to lead 38-33 after three quarters. A three point Whitehead shot cut it to 38-36.
Another Flyer long range shot tied it 39 with less than six to play. LaPoynor followed with a bucket take its first lead of the game.
