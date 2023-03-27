Before making the trip to the NJCAA Womens Basketball National Championship Tournament in Lubbock Makiyah McCollister was asked what her main contribution to the team was.
“I feel like I can get the team going when they slow down,” McCollister said.
On Sunday night, when it was down to the final ticks on the clock, McCollister delivered in a big way, slicing down the lane and scooping in a running shot to cap a big TVCC rally and send the Lady Cards to a 71-70 win over Eastern Florida State.
TVCC trailed by 9 as the clock swept under 5 minutes to go. From that point
they went on a 16-6 run, fueled by some clutch shooting and clingy defense.
The Lady Titans were led by Elli Garnett, who scored 28 points, going 8-12 from the field and adding 9-11 from the line. She pulled 10 rebounds in the losing effort.
Four Lady Cards scored in double-digits. Briana Puguero nailed 18, LaFaedria Green added 13, Abby Carter 11 and Kaila Kelley 10.
Ashanti Barnes contributed 7 to the cause, while McCollister had 7 from the bench.
Eastern Florida hit 50% of their shots to only 38.7% for TVCC.
TVCC had 14 steals in the game to 7 for the Titans. The Lady Cards’
presssure also contributed to Eastern Florida’s 25 turnovers.
The 34-2 Lady Cardinals (34-2) step into the 8 p.m. Monday final against No. 8 seed Florida State (28-4). The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU at 8 p.m.
The win was a milestone for Lady Cardinal head coach Precious Ivy, who has made short work of reaching 100 wins with the program.
Her record is 100-12. No 101 could be her biggest yet.
