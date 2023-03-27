Sports: Late shot lifts Lady Cards to finals

Makiyah McCollister

 Travis Tapley

Before making the trip to the NJCAA Womens Basketball National Championship Tournament in Lubbock Makiyah McCollister was asked what her main contribution to the team was.

I feel like I can get the team going when they slow down,” McCollister said.

On Sunday night, when it was down to the final ticks on the clock, McCollister delivered in a big way, slicing down the lane and scooping in a running shot to cap a big TVCC rally and send the Lady Cards to a 71-70 win over Eastern Florida State.

TVCC trailed by 9 as the clock swept under 5 minutes to go. From that point

they went on a 16-6 run, fueled by some clutch shooting and clingy defense.

The Lady Titans were led by Elli Garnett, who scored 28 points, going 8-12 from the field and adding 9-11 from the line. She pulled 10 rebounds in the losing effort.

Four Lady Cards scored in double-digits. Briana Puguero nailed 18, LaFaedria Green added 13, Abby Carter 11 and Kaila Kelley 10.

Ashanti Barnes contributed 7 to the cause, while McCollister had 7 from the bench.

Eastern Florida hit 50% of their shots to only 38.7% for TVCC.

TVCC had 14 steals in the game to 7 for the Titans. The Lady Cards’

presssure also contributed to Eastern Florida’s 25 turnovers.

The 34-2 Lady Cardinals (34-2) step into the 8 p.m. Monday final against No. 8 seed Florida State (28-4). The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU at 8 p.m.

The win was a milestone for Lady Cardinal head coach Precious Ivy, who has made short work of reaching 100 wins with the program.

Her record is 100-12. No 101 could be her biggest yet.

