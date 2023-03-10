Sports" LaPoynor sets up Lipan final

LaPoynor outran the Flatonia Bulldogs, 66-43, on Friday to book a spot in the Saturday state final against Lipan in the Alamodome.
The championship game matches the top ranked Indians against the No. 2 Flyers. Tipoff is at 1:30 p.m.
Three Flyers hit double figures in the semifinal win. Evan Almeida and Cooper Gracey led the way with 14 each. Dijuan Whitehead followed with 12.
LaPoynor kept up the defensive pressure througout the first half and blew out to a 35-15 edge at intermission. They were never threatened down the stretch.
LaPoynor held the rebounding edge, 45-37 and had 27 of 67 from the field while Flatonia hit only 14 of 54.
Holden Kloesel led Flatonia with 13, while Keyshaun Green added 11 points.
The Flyers struck first, after a Bulldogs turnover on a bucket by Whitehead. Later, Whitehead buried a three pointer to give LaPoynor a 7-3 lead at the 4:15 mark in the first quarter.
Whitehead picked up a second foul with 3:15 left in the first.
The Flyers hit a cold spell allowing Flatonia to catch up with 1:34 left in the period. The Flyers regained the edge 10-7 at the end of the quarter.
As the second period opened, Driskell drained a three-point shot to stretch the margin to 13-7. At the midway point of the quarter, the Flyers held a 19-10 edge.
Matthew Drislkell buried a three-pointer from the corner to up the Flyer lead to 33-18, in teh final two minutes.
The Flyers hit foul trouble, with 3:21 remaining, when Whitehead logged his third.
LaPoynor went into the dressing room with a 35-18 lead. The Bulldogs made a frenzied effort to catch up in the third trimming the lead to 43-29 with 1:30 left. The Flyers scored the final two buckets of the third, to stretch the lead to 47-29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.