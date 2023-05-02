Numerous Henderson County area Class 4A Region 2 track and field competitors displayed their talents at the regional meet in Commerce last week.
Unfortunately, the local didn’t finish in the top two of their respective events to earn a trip to the state meet in May, but their efforts capped an excellent season and high finishes in district and area competitions.
Mabank sophomore Trista Etheridge was just a little more than a second out of second place in the girls 800 meter run. Hardy Swann of Athens was less than three seconds behind second place in the 1600 meters.
The following are the results for HC athletes who made it to the regional final:
Brownsboro - Khayla Garrett, 12th in girls long jump;
Brownsboro - Khyra Garrett, 11th in girls triple jump;
Athens - Lazavion Lee, seventh in boys 400-meter dash;
Athens - Hardy Swann, third in 1600 meters:
Athens - Hardy Swann, fourth in boys 3,200-meter run;
Brownsboro - boys 4x100-meter relay team, sixth;
Brownsboro - Micah Strickland, fifth in boys triple jump;
Mabank – Trista Etheridge, third in girls 800 meter run
Mabank – Felicity Torrez, seventh in girls 1600 meter run.
