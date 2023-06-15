By Jennifer Browning
Sport Clips celebrated its Grand Opening with an Athens Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting. Sport Clips says online that their experience includes sports on multiple televisions, a relaxing neck and shoulder massage, invigorating shampoo, legendary steamed towel treatment, and a great haircut from its guy-smart hair stylists who specialize in men's and boys' hair care.
They say, “It's more than just a haircut to us. Come in today and let us show you how much this means to our team.”
Sports Clips has an online check-in system that allows you to choose a stylist, check approximate weight time, and then wait for your hair cut at the place of your choosing. They also allow walk-ins.
To find more information and the link to online check-in, follow them at www.facebook.com/SCTX487, call 903-292-1024, or visit them at 1010 E. Tyler St, Suite B, Athens.
