A cool highlight for local children each summer is when the Kiwanis Park Splash Pad opens for the season and currently the splash pad is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. This is an unsupervised area, so it is suggested to follow all posted rules.
The park also asks that you do not use water balloons on or around the splash pad as the small pieces of rubber can cause problems within the system.
The Kiwanis Splash Pad is located by Kiwanis Park at 406 S. Prairieville St., Athens.
