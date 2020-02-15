Wendy Spivey.jpg

“My name is Wendy Kinabrew Spivey and I am running as a republican for Henderson County Commissioner in Precinct 1.

For six years I have been the administrative assistant for the past and present commissioners of Precinct 1.

As the administrative assistant to the commissioner I have been involved in all aspects of managing and operating Precinct 1 to include:

• Setting and maintaining budgets

• Interacting with county constituents to aid in resolving any issues they may have

• Working with other County departments to help the county run more efficiently

• Creating a better system for maintenance scheduling to ensure that all concerns from constituents in precinct 1 are properly addressed

• Tracking and maintaining material and labor cost to allow for better efficiency and use of public tax dollars

• Assisting commissioner in general business of the county

• Keeping track of all aspects of precinct 1 road and bridge work along with scheduling road work and making sure road crew is dispatched properly each day

If elected as County Commissioner:

• I intend to continue improving the infrastructure within Precinct 1 by utilizing all money budgeted for road and bridges. We have approximately 300 miles of county roads within Precinct 1 alone and a budget of approximately $1,700,000.00. It has been our goal to repair and resurface as many miles of roads as our budget will allow and if elected, I intend on continuing this trend.

I am asking for your vote on March 3  so we can continue improving our county in a conservative manner and continued improvement of our infrastructure. Thank You.”

