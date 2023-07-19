7-18-23 Salsa.jpg

The popular Salsa making class returns to The Arboretum on July 27.

By Jennifer Browning

Learn how to prepare and cook salsa with the East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society alongside the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.

All ingredients and supplies are included in the cost of $30 for ETABS members and $35 for non-members and a jar will go home with all participants.

The class has limited seating and reservations can be made at 903-675-5630.

The class takes place in the Women’s Building at 1601 Patterson Road, Athens.

