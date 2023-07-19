By Jennifer Browning
Learn how to prepare and cook salsa with the East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society alongside the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.
All ingredients and supplies are included in the cost of $30 for ETABS members and $35 for non-members and a jar will go home with all participants.
The class has limited seating and reservations can be made at 903-675-5630.
The class takes place in the Women’s Building at 1601 Patterson Road, Athens.
