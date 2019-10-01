Spencer Hardware has become the second business in the county to earn the Texas Treasure Business Award from the Texas Historical Commission.
Liz Bearden Smith of the Henderson County Historical Commission made a presentation at Commissioners Court on Tuesday concerning the store, which is now located on South Palestine Street. Smith said, although the store has changed owners and locations, it has been in operation for more than 100 years.
"Everybody knows about Spencer Hardware," County Judge Wade McKinney said.
Smith said Texas Treasure Business Award Program recognizes the accomplishments of Texas businesses that have provided employment opportunities and support to the state’s economy for at least 50 years. The program pays tribute to the state’s well-established businesses and their exceptional historical contributions toward the state’s economic growth and prosperity.
Current owner Tommy Chamness was presented a plaque by McKinney recognizing the business. Smith read a quote from Chamness, who bought the store from Frank Lunceford in 2015, concerning his business philosophy.
"We are old school and hands on," Chamness said. "We know how to fix things and how to listen to a need and fulfill it, even if it means directing them to the competition across the street."
The business got its start in 1899. By 1913 it was located on the northeast corner of the square. Later it was in the building on the west side that later housed the Henderson County Tax Office and is now the home of Athens Brewery.
The previous Henderson County business honored was Athens Lumber and Supply Company.
In other action, Commissioners voted to:
• re-appoint Maurice Cox for another term on the Henderson County Appraisal Review Board;
• amend the policy and specification for setting culverts on county right of way;
• declare October "Domestic Violence Awareness Month;"
• grant right-of-way permits for the West Cedar Creek Municipal Utility District to bore under county roads to extend water lines and;
• authorize payment of bills totaling $270,492.
